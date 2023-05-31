The MTA recently announced its intention to redesign the bus network throughout Brooklyn, presenting its plans to residents this past winter. But many locals found the MTA’s plans to be lacking, especially as those plans relate to the B48 line, leading to a Change.org petition to circulate around the community.

The MTA currently plans to reroute the B48 bus away from Lorimer Street and onto an entirely new termination point, which locals lament will remove a much-needed connection between Crown Heights and Greenpoint/Williamsburg. In an open letter to the MTA, North Brooklyn elected officials, as well as other elected officials, decried these changes.

However, all hope is not lost, as the MTA will make an appearance this Friday in Greenpoint in order to collect feedback. You’ll be able to relay your comments directly to the Redesign team. It’s still early enough in the process, and changes won’t begin to be implemented until at least 2024.

Stop by from 11 a.m.-12 noon at the Nassau Avenue/Humboldt Street B48 bus stop, and from 12:30-2 p.m. at 685 Manhattan Avenue (at Norman Avenue).