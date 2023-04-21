Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

I dare say Greenpoint is the place to be this weekend! I’m obviously biased, as the editor of Greenpointers, but it seems like Earth Day has inspired some fun events, many of which are free.

In honor of Earth Day, and Greenpoint’s many (many!) environmental issues, All Things Considered just set up shop in WNYC Transmitter Park to broadcast a special edition of the show.

AAPI Heritage Month starts in May, so check out our list of locally-owned businesses to support. Like Restaurant Yuu, a tasting menu that will open in the coming weeks. In other local restaurant news, the New York Times included several North Brooklyn restaurants on its Top 100 list.

Super Burrito just opened a bar in its backroom. Natural wine bar Lise & Vito is set to open on Nassau Avenue. There’s still time to check out CJ Hendry’s colorful playground exhibit. West Street has a new hat shop. A Kickstarter for a local feminist initiative just launched. A group of volunteers picks up trash around the neighborhood every week.

The CODA Williamsburg, which used to be the McCarren Hotel, is up for sale again. Local venue Warsaw will reopen this fall.

Check out the latest in our Community Cookbook series and the latest in our weekend roundup.

Last but not least, this is a friendly reminder that the Brooklyn Half Marathon will kick off in McCarren Park this upcoming Sunday morning. Plan accordingly!

In and around North Brooklyn

Alongside their broadcast today, WNYC/Gothamist released a great in-depth look at all of Greenpoint’s myriad environmental issues.

You’ve heard of ghost kitchens, now get ready for ghost gyms (or, rather, just a weird gym in Williamsburg called Ghost)