It may seem like everyone has started running since the pandemic, and on Sunday, April 23, many of them will descend upon the neighborhood for the start of NYCRuns’ Brooklyn Half Marathon.

The 13.1-mile journey starts in McCarren Park and goes along Manhattan, Greenpoint, Franklin, and Kent Avenues before continuing to snake through the borough and ultimately ending in Prospect Park. So, expect to see street closures and express caution when crossing the street to avoid slipping on any rogue energy gel packets.

This is the second year that the race has started in our neck of the woods; last year included a full, 26.2-mile marathon route. Prior to 2020, it was held primarily in and around Prospect Park with an out-and-back stretch on Ocean Parkway.

And if you’re feeling particularly inspired, registration is still open.