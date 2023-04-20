Looking for exciting activities to do in Greenpoint this weekend? Our events calendar is overflowing with options, from music concerts and cooking classes to sustainable events—there’s something for everyone. Kick things off on Friday with an intimate music experience at a secret location in Williamsburg. Or, shop for beautiful rugs and pillows at the “Someone Would” pop-up event happening all weekend. On Saturday, join the Earth Day celebrations with a triple threat of a Neighborhood Clean Up, Discussion, and Celebration at Moxy Williamsburg, along with the ultimate secondhand clothing swap event at Swaps-A-Con. Sunday wraps up the weekend on a high note offering a family-friendly pizza-making class or a chance to check out “A New World Fair” at Union Pool, featuring local startups, innovative businesses, community organizations, and artists.

Friday, April 21

A Secret Venue for the SoFar Sounds Concert

in Williamsburg

Join Sofar Sounds for a unique and intimate music experience this Friday in Williamsburg. The event is set to run for up to three hours, and you’ll enjoy two to three short sets from a diverse set of incredible performers across all genres, including spoken word, comedy, or dance, curated by the Sofar Sounds booking team. The venue’s address will be revealed 36 hours before the event, but it’s nearby the Bedford Ave L train. Please note that only floor seating is available, but cushions are welcome! Alcohol will be available for purchase at the non-residential (wheelchair-accessible) venue. Grab your $28 ticket now HERE.

Shop the Someone Would Rug and Pillow Sample Sale

Looking to add a pop of color to your home decor? From Friday through Sunday, the “Someone Would” Rug and Pillow Sample Sale is popping up in Greenpoint on Lorimer Street. You can head over and hunt for high-quality and affordable rugs and pillows at discounted prices (hello, spring home makeover!) With a wide variety of unique designs ranging from bold patterns to subtle textures, you’ll surely find the perfect accent piece for your apartment. The sale will take place at 979 Lorimer (at Norman) from 12 to 6 PM. Follow them on Instagram @someonewould or visit someonewould.com to preview the designs.

Saturday, April 22

Earth Day Neighborhood Clean Up, Discussion & Celebration at Moxy Williamsburg

A trio of exciting Earth Day celebrations is planned in and around the new Moxy Williamsburg Hotel on Saturday from 1 to 7 PM. Kick off the day with a neighborhood clean-up at Pollyn, located at 115 Broadway, where you can learn about recycling and composting options in the area. After that, head over to Moxy Williamsburg (The Studios) at 353 Bedford Ave for an Earth Day Discussion from 4 to 5 PM. You’ll learn about innovative solutions and best practices from experts at Air Company, Future Green, and DJs 4 Climate Action, with moderation by Pollyn Collective. Finally, the day kicks into celebration mode at Moxy’s Bar Bedford starting at 5 PM, hosted by Anthony Payne, featuring a special floral installation by Cultivation and music by Gaspar Muniz and Stephanie Szankay. Attendance is free, but you can register for a spot HERE.

Refresh Your Wardrobe the Sustainable Way with Swaps-A-Con

Get ready for Swaps-A-Con, the ultimate secondhand clothing swap event! Hosted by Asharae, Starsky & Friends, this event encourages guests to exchange their gently used clothes with others while enjoying music, drinks, vendors, and great company. This thrifting party refreshes your wardrobe sustainably and helps reduce textile waste, and supports the environment. Plus, you get to have a blast with the community! If swapping isn’t your thing, snag a General Admission Ticket and come through for snacks, drinks, performances, and good vibes. And, if you decide to shop, Venmo QR codes will be set up after Swappers get their first pick for a flat fee of $5 per item. Join from 3 to 7 PM at 33 Noble Street. Register and buy tickets HERE.

Sunday, April 23

A Neapolitan Pizza-Making Class for The Whole Fam at Macoletta

Join Macoletta Williamsburg for a fun and interactive pizza-making class. You’ll learn from the pros how to make your own Neapolitan pizza—including the secrets of perfect dough, topping combinations, and the best sauce ingredients, along with a presentation on the history of pizza and other fun facts. It’s suitable for all ages so it’s a great one for the whole fam. An added perk for the ticket price—after making your own delicious pizza, enjoy it with two beverages of your choice and finish the experience with a complimentary dessert. Bookings are available for up to eight guests, so grab your friends and come learn how to make the perfect pie. Tickets are $44 HERE.

Check Out Sustainable Vendors at “A New World Fair” at Union Pool

From 2 to 6 PM, Siri Wilson, owner of Treehouse Brooklyn, is organizing “A New World Fair,” a sustainability fair held at Union Pool in Williamsburg. The fair brings together local startups, innovative businesses, community organizations, and local artists to learn about sustainable solutions and create connections to build a brighter future. The fair is free to attend with a suggested donation of $5 to support the weekly food pantry at Union Pool. The event will feature oyster, seaweed, and aquaculture exhibits, community leaders and activists, a seed and seedling swap, a vintage and upcycled clothing market, electrification and community solar exhibits, zero waste products, and more. For more information, please visit @anewworldfair on Instagram.