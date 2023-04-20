Back in February, we reported on the opening of Super Burrito, which at the time was still waiting on its liquor license. Three months later, said license has been acquired and the California-style burrito spot has wasted no time in building out a robust and personality-filled back-room bar, 320 Club.

320 Club opened on March 31 and features a veteran bartending staff that’s been given the green light to add their own flair to their respective nights — from music programming to how they sling the club’s signature cocktails. And the aforementioned cocktails are focused on simplicity done right with ingredients like fresh juices. The menu also includes late-night bites, smaller plates ranging from crunchy beef tacos to a Lil’ Zinger Burger with Monterey Jack and American cheeses, grilled onions and jalapeños, and pepper jelly that co-owner Eugene Cleghorn “hopes catches on.”

Super Burrito — which first established itself as a beach-day must-have in the Rockaways — specializes in Mission-style burritos, quesadillas, and bowls to bring the oft-celebrated taste of San Francisco to NYC. But it doesn’t stop there; the name 320 Club also serves as an ode to SF (where Cleghorn and co-owner Sam Neely both hail from).

“We’re named 320 Club ’cause there are a lot of bars in San Francisco that name themselves after the address,” Cleghorn explained. “So it’s like a nod to SF in that way.”

As the newer kid on the block, Cleghorn acknowledges that the weekdays are a bit slower compared to weekends, but is hoping that their diverse range of programming keeps creating more regulars (some of which they, impressively, already have). The bar features daily happy hours from 4 to 7 p.m. with $10 martinis, $1 off well drinks, and $6 beer-and-shot combos; dance parties Friday and Saturday nights; and Soda Pop Sundays, a night of DJs spinning rock, funk, and soul vinyls (the flyers are designed by Daniel Irons, an artist, DJ, and music curator living in Greenpoint and hailing from Australia).

And other events are on the way, namely brunch, which many would argue is never complete without a cocktail, so the bar will provide drink specials to compliment the menu of huevos rancheros, chilaquiles, a breakfast burrito, dulce de leche pancakes, and more. Saturday and Sunday brunch service will start the weekend of April 29.

Overall, Cleghorn, Neely, and Griffin Harrison and Max Schneider-Schumacher — the latter two who partnered with Cleghorn and Neely on the bar — aim to foster a comfortable local spot and immerse themselves into the fabric of the neighborhood.

“We feel really proud about what we’ve built, we did all of it as a team,” Cleghorn remarked. “We’re really happy to host people, we’re happy to get to know people in the neighborhood, that’s how we do business. It’s really fun to be in a new neighborhood with a different demographic and still have an enthusiastic, ‘we like to have fun, we want you have fun’ of way of doing business. So one of the four of us will be there on any given night and we’re really happy to be in the neighborhood.”