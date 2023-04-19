If you’ve been noticing an influx in litter in the neighborhood (particularly since the dawn of the pandemic), you’re not alone. Pick Up Pigeons, a very grassroots group of caring volunteers have been coming together weekly in an attempt to beautify (or at least, in their words, de-trash) the neighborhood.

Every Tuesday evening, Pick Up Pigeons takes to the North Brooklyn streets to clean up trash. Most recently, they took their talents to Williamsburg, but continue to share their meet-up locations on Instagram.

The group also typically will grab a drink or food after clean-ups. So if you’ve been striking out at the increasingly difficult task of making friends as an adult, maybe consider picking up some trash.