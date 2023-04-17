A new hat shop has joined the lineup of vendors that West Street has to offer. Heads of State Hat Co., a woman-owned and operated company from founder Gwendolyn R. von Rahn, just hosted its grand opening at 71 West Street this past weekend.

Rahn founded the company in 2021, drawing from her extensive background in the fashion industry to offer her clients a custom-fitted hat at a more affordable price point. “Heads Of State was founded on a simple belief that everyone can look good in a hat, especially in a hat that is custom-made for them,” Rahn told Greenpointers.

Inside of the Heads of State storefront at 71 West Street. Image courtesy of Catherine McNally.

Originally operating as an exclusively e-commerce brand, Heads of State’s success quickly allowed them to consider opening a brick-and-mortar storefront in New York City. After a series of pop-ups around the city and the Hamptons, Rahn said she didn’t have to look far in deciding where to locate her storefront.

“When it came time to look for a retail space, I knew Greenpoint was where we wanted to stake our flagship. This brand launched in Greenpoint and our original studio is just around the corner,” said Rahn. “Greenpoint is one of the most creative neighborhoods in the city and we are surrounded by incredible talent.”

Founder Gwendolyn R. von Rahn. Image courtesy of Catherine McNally.

Heads of State crafts each piece with a focus on sustainability, working with family-owned hat and wool manufacturers, as well as local artisans. They also donate a portion of all profits towards skin cancer research, raising $20,000 for the Melanoma Research Foundation last year.

Currently, the store is open from Tuesday through Friday, from 10 AM to 6 PM, and Saturday and Sunday from 11 AM to 6 PM. Private fittings and group reservations can be made by appointment.