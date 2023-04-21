Roberta’s veterans are opening a new bar in Greenpoint named after their favorite patrons. Lise & Vito (126A Nassau Ave.), a natural wine bar focused on small producers, will be owned and managed by Greenpoint local, Brittany Myrick.

Myrick and the other partners at Lise & Vito are all Roberta’s alums and veterans of the restaurant and bar scene. Myrick’s wine career began at Roberta’s in 2011, and before opening Lise & Vito, she was a sommelier at Manhattan’s Michelin-starred Estela.

“We all worked together at Roberta’s for several years in various positions during what we believe was the ‘peak Roberta’s era’ and we’re determined to bring that same energy and hospitality to Lise & Vito,” Myrick told Greenpointers.

The wine bar’s name pays homage to Myrick’s “very favorite regulars” from her time at Roberta’s, Vito Ricci and Lise Vachon, who are local musicians with a residency at Greenpoint’s Lot Radio.

Myrick explained that the duo have been encouraging supporters of her career and became “extended family members” to Myrick and her husband. “They’re super special people and they are one of the reasons why I continue to work in hospitality,” Myrick said.

Lise & Vito’s natural wine program will focus on small producers from all over the world that work without heavy chemicals and minimal intervention. The bar will offer an extensive list of wines by the glass and by the bottle.

There will also be a full bar, so in addition to wine, the drinks menu will feature house cocktails, plus craft beers. There will also be a “fleshed-out” menu of non-alcoholic options.

“My hope for Lise & Vito is to be a fun space for all people to come and enjoy their favorite beverage,” said Myrick. “You don’t have to be a wine aficionado to hang at our bar. The menu will be accessible to all levels of wine lovers and our team will be thrilled to talk wine with all those curious.”

Lise & Vito is primarily a bar, but it will have a small selection of bar snacks. Myrick said the new spot is “not a restaurant,” explaining that she sees Lise & Vito as “a pre and post dinner destination more comparable to a European wine bar.”

“However, we do look forward to teaming up with chef friends for food pop ups often,” Myrick excitedly stated.

Lise & Vito’s opening date is still up in the air as the team completes construction, but Myrick told Greenpointers that she hopes the bar will open its doors “very soon.”

Myrick, who has lived in Greenpoint for 12 years, said she is “so excited to be able to offer a natural wine bar to my community. Especially one that is just a few blocks from my home.”