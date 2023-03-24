Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Spring has apparently sprung, and though we’re still waiting on warmer weather, it at least feels like we’re out of the worst of winter.

North Brooklyn’s pierogi scene might face some stiff competition when a Williamsburg outpost of the iconic Ukrainian restaurant Veselka opens up. While we wait on their opening, why not try Fin Du Monde?

Friend of All is leaving Greenpoint. Jubilee Marketplace is fully up and running and offers plenty of local vendors. Kith just opened up in Williamsburg, and we’re still not 100% sure what it is but seems popular. Read more about how Kanpai Magic at Rule of Thirds is serving up both sake and sleight of hand.

We spoke to local filmmaker Alexander Hagani about his new short film. A new gallery just opened up at 1 Bell Slip — learn more about its inaugural show here.

The process to reimagine the BQE is well underway. We also found out what’s going on with vapor intrusion at the Meeker Avenue Plume Superfund site.

The Greenpoint library will start a lending library for tools but needs your help in figuring out what the neighborhood needs. And if you’re similarly inspired to share your thoughts about what the neighborhood needs, read up on the next round of participatory budgeting, which starts tomorrow!

In and around North Brooklyn

Smorgasburg returns next week!

Inside Brooklyn Brewery’s plans to expand with a new flagship location