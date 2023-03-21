Legendary Ukrainian restaurant Veselka, which currently has two locations in Manhattan, is rumored to be on the verge of signing a deal to open an outpost in Williamsburg.

Justin Birchard, Veselka’s director of development, told Greenpointers that he and the team at Veselka are “working on a deal for a space in Williamsburg and are nearing a finalized lease.”

The New York Post reported on the news last week, writing that Veselka “is in talks to open a 5,000 square-foot location in Williamsburg by the end of the year with a bigger commissary kitchen.” This would make the new Brooklyn location even larger than Veselka’s East Village restaurant, which encompasses 4,500 square feet.

The Post wrote that Veselka’s “expected expansion comes amid an outpouring of support for Veselka.” The East Village institution is very active in supporting Ukraine relief efforts in the midst of the ongoing war, accepting donations at the restaurant and providing links to donation sites on their own website.

Veselka has been serving New Yorkers since 1954 and is known for its hearty Ukrainian specialties like beef Stroganoff, veal goulash, meatballs, schnitzel, blintzes, and pierogi. The large menu continues with a variety of sandwiches, salads, burgers, and breakfast that is served all day.

6sqft, a website published by CityRealty, reported that Veselka serves “21,000 pierogis” each week. If the deal gets done, it looks like North Brooklyn’s Polish pierogi mainstays will be getting some healthy (or maybe slightly unhealthy) competition.