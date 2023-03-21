Living in a city home to so many people and so many opinions, it can be frustrating to feel like you have no say in the direction things are moving. Now, you might not be able to wave a wand and fix all your most pressing issues, but our city council district’s upcoming round of participatory budgeting should at least provide some solace in voicing your opinion.

Participatory budgeting, established in New York City in 2011, is a process in which community members can vote on how to allocate part of their city council district’s budget. And by community members, we mean everyone over age 11 gets to have a say.

Council Member Lincoln Restler’s office announced that $1 million in funding will go towards projects in line with their District 33 Climate Roadmap. After sourcing ideas from neighbors, the office landed on ten potential projects, ranging from installing solar panels, improving community gardens, and beautifying the greenspace of an NYCHA residence.

You have from March 25 to April 2 to vote. You can vote online (the link has not yet gone live) or in person at one of these locations:

Greenpoint:

McGolrick Park Greenmarket, Russell Street &, Nassau Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222: Sun, April 2 9:00am-1:00pm

Greenpoint Library & Environmental Center, 107 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222: Sat, March 25 | 10am-2pm & Tues, March 28 | 3:30-7:30pm

North Williamsburg:

Northside Senior Center, 179 N 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11211: Sun, March 26 | 1:00pm-4:00pm & Sat, April 1 | 10:00am-2:00pm

South Williamsburg:

Williams Plaza, 225 Division Avenue (door to left of main lobby): Thurs, March 30 | 10am-5pm