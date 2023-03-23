The park tree blossoms are starting to show their color, and we’ve officially arrived into spring. With longer days (thank you, 7 PM sunsets) and warmer temps inspiring adventures in and around the neighborhood—we’re here with some highlights on what’s happening in Greenpoint and Williamsburg this weekend. On Friday, kickstart the fun and say “Cheers” to Brooklyn Lager’s 35th anniversary at Teddy’s. Or if a late-night vibe is your thing, get down with a secret subterranean DJ party at Wythe Hotel. On Saturday, sit back and indulge in sweet free jazz at The Buttery Bar, and on Sunday, get some intuitive insight through a tarot reading at House of Showfields.

Friday, March 24



Celebrate Brooklyn Lager’s 35th Anniversary

at Teddy’s Bar & Grill

Local craft beer icon Brooklyn Brewery is celebrating the 35th Anniversary of their standout Brooklyn Lager with a party at Teddy’s Bar & Grill (96 Berry Street). They’re keeping it local, as Teddy’s was one of the first bars to pour Brooklyn Lager in 1988! The celebrations will happen on Friday from 5-11 PM (and Saturday from 12-11 PM).

Swing by and enjoy some Brooklyn Lager beer cheese and pretzels from Teddy’s, pizza created with Brooklyn Lager dough from Fornino, Brooklyn Lager Lemon Cake cupcakes from Ovenly, ShackMeister Burgers from Shake Shack, and Limited edition Brooklyn Lager patches from Only NY designed by Micah Belamarich—BYOD (bring your own denim!) for on-site embroidery and customization from Four Hands. There’ll also be giveaways, DJ sets, special guests, and more.



Blondeau Below Underground DJ Event

at Wythe Hotel

Bar Blondeau, the 6th-floor French wine bar from chef partners Aidan O’Neal and Jake Leiber (Le Crocodile, Chez Ma Tante), is flipping things underground for their first secret DJ event. From 10 PM until late Friday, the first Blondeau Below event will happen at a discreet venue under Wythe Hotel (80 Wythe Avenue).

Enter via the hotel lobby, and let the front desk know you are here for the Blondeau Below event for venue access. Hosted by Brandanwho, Dreamwerkqz, and Jeffrey Scott, with sets from artists Juicy (Patia’s Fantasy World), Lethal Trip, and Ashley Oakley. Tickets include venue access and entertainment from the live DJs, and there will also be an onsite bar. Tickets are $10 and are available via RESY.



v

Saturday, March 25



Live Jazz with Aki Ashiguro at The Buttery Bar

If you’re looking for a spot with excellent wine, stellar food offerings, and live jazz, plan your Saturday date night for The Buttery Bar at 152 Driggs Ave. by McGolrick Park. They’re featuring the sounds of Aki Ashiguro & co (some may know him as the guitarist of the band @sanferminband) from 7-10 PM on Saturday. He rotates with two musicians—sometimes, it’s a keyboard, trumpet, and bass guitar, and other times it’s cello, bass, and sax. Once jazz wraps have a nightcap (or two) with $12 martinis from 10 PM until close.





Kamratōn’s SheScores Celebrating

Women Composers & Performers

Join Kamratōn—who work to expand the contemporary chamber music repertoire and celebrate the role of women as leaders through adventurous, genre-bending performances—for Season 8 of their annual She Scores program. On Saturday at 7:00 PM at Scholes Street Studio (375 Lorimer Street) you’ll hear new music and work from Emily Cook, Brittany J. Green, Younghi Pagh-Paan, Allison Loggins-Hull, ​Julia Wolfe, and Du Yun. Tickets are $18 HERE.



Sunday, March 26th



Taste Some Brunchtime Faves at BIG MORNING

in the Big Night Backyard



Rise and shine and head to the BIG NIGHT BACKYARD this Sunday from 11:30-1:30 PM for their first BIG MORNING. Try complimentary tastings from an incredible lineup of Big Night brunch favorites, including @hudsonvalleyfisheries and their excellent lox, @sweetdeliverance granola, delicious spreads from @eatpikapika, and coffee from @graziellacoffeeco. Space is limited, so RVSP for this free event HERE.



Tarot Readings with art gurl at

Showfields in Williamsburg



Could you use a little guidance from the ether? Stroll by curated Williamsburg shop-spot House of Showfields on Sunday afternoon for a free intuitive reading from Meagan Mahaffy of @artgurl__. From 1 –4 PM on a first-come, first-served basis, you can access your inner truth and higher purpose through a guided tarot experience with Meagan (who’s all about creativity as self-care). Need a gut check on whether you should ditch the roomie and go in on that solo crib or whether this job opp is the right move? It could be all in the cards. Grab a spot for your reading HERE.