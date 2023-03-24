Last year, Nolita bar Little Rascal (130 Franklin St) opened a second location in Greenpoint. The local Little Rascal debuted as a cocktail bar and later started serving food with a menu inspired by Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisines.

Little Rascal’s owners, Halil and Öner Gündogdu, who are longtime Greenpoint residents, partnered with renowned mixologist Keith Larry to offer Greenpointers an impressive and unique cocktail menu.

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Larry has shared his recipe for Audrey’s Tonic, a cocktail made with gin and sherry.

“Audrey’s Tonic features my favorite high-quality tonic, London Essence, and oloroso sherry, which you can find for an affordable price at most liquor stores. The sherry adds a nice crisp quality to the cocktail, complementing the traditional G+T ingredients nicely. For an easy way to bring it up another notch, use a lighter to smoke your rosemary for an aromatic finish,” Larry explains.

Check out the recipe for Audrey’s Tonic below, and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Little Rascal’s Audrey’s Tonic Cocktail

Ingredients

1.5 ounces of Boatyard Gin

.75 ounce of Olorosso Sherry

.25 ounce of freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 splash of London Essence Indian Tonic

1 lemon twist and 1 rosemary sprig for garnish

Directions