Join us this SUNDAY, Feb 12th from 1-7pm as we celebrate our love of all things local at Greenpointers' sweetest Valentine's Market ever. Nuzzle up with your favorite person under the wooden beams of the historic Greenpoint Loft (67 West St 5th Fl) and spend the day amongst 70+ of Brooklyn's finest indie crafters.

Shop ’til you drop. Sip on local craft beer, mulled wine, and cider margaritas. Sample sweet treats. Keep the kiddies busy with a slew of fun FREE activities. We promise hearts will soar with so many tantalizing offerings.

To kickstart the event, here are a few brands that should be on your must-see list.

Kinstler puzzles aren’t only fun to play with, they’re beautiful to look at too. Each puzzle features artwork from emerging and established contemporary artists such as Umar Rashid, Kour Pour and Andrea Joyce Heimer. Included with each puzzle is a four page in-depth artist interview. All artists receive a percentage of the sale of each puzzle sold.

v 2nd Ground has taken upcycling to the next level with their naturally made exfoliating soaps. Made from post-brewed coffee and espresso grounds collected from local coffee shops, each bar is handmade in Bushwick NY using sustainable vegan ingredients. Let’s join them on their mission to spread the word about upcycling!

Namai creates one off pieces of clothing, sustainably made from vintage Kantha textiles. Designed to express the inner creative, shapes are unisex and genderless, and use bold colour blocking, graphic prints, earth tones and tie dye. We want a piece in every color!

204 Haus Crafters continues to impress us with some seriously swoon-worthy tableware. From coaster sets to Lucite trays, everything is bursting with color and super shiny thanks to a topcoat of high-gloss resin. Equal parts art, function and fun—these handcrafted objects are little pieces of jewelry for your home.

Karen Kriegel jewelry is all about sustainability. Carefully handcrafted and fabricated in Brooklyn NY, Karen Kriegal’s fine jewelry is made from precious metals, personally curated stones, and unique, discarded objects she finds beautiful. Striking and sustainable, each piece is a one-of-a-kind show-stopper you’ll want to wear on repeat.

Feline jewelry Studio Universe makes affordable luxury you can leave on and live in. Each piece of jewelry is hypoallergenic, sustainable, waterproof and tarnish resistant. From yummy-colored gemstones to heart lockets, Feline offers a little something for everyone.

Laili Lau makes clothes and accessories inspired by the felinity of nature. Consciously made in small batches, each item features modern and natural elements. By mixing textures and tones Laili Lau’s pieces are works of art you want to wear everyday.



Danutella’s Corner dishes up home-cooked and baked meals available for delivery through Etsy. Whether it’s Oreo marble cookies or pumpkin pierogis, Danutella’s Corner delivers fresh tasty meals straight to your plate. Hot tip: check out their mini-coffee truck at local markets and private events.

Created by Greenpoint artist J. Morrison in 2010, with a zine entitled “Fight the Power”, HOMOCATS is a visual art project connecting the modern popularity of the feline with social politics. They aim to fight phobias, propose equal rights, combat cultural stereotypes, question social norms, and to make the world a better place.

Lulu Bouquet designs long-lasting and thoughtfully curated bouquets that can be shipped anywhere across the US and locally within NYC. From roses to orchids, each bouquet is makes for a stunning display. Score a sweet 15% off your first order and free shipping on all subscriptions.

