That’s right, Greenpointers! Time to mark you calendars! On Sunday, February 12th, 1-7pm we’re filling the rafters at 67 West St, 5th Fl with so much love at our annual Valentine’s Market. So go on, grab your boo, bae, bestie or baby and swing by for the loveliest time ever. We can’t wait to show you what we’re cooking up.

Setting up shop inside the historic Greenpoint Loft, a former rope manufacturing factory beautifully restored with prewar details, we’ve handpicked 70+ of Brooklyn’s finest makers to tempt you with their treasure troves of goodies.

Holiday Market 2023. Not even the stormy weather kept the crowds away! (Photo: Julia Moak)

Once you’ve shopped your hearts out, head over to the the bar for a frosty Greenpoint beer, Ilegal Mezcal Cider Margarita or tasty Mulled Wine. Nearby nibbles include sweet and savory treats from local vendors such as Ogawagashi’s japanese confections, Primo chocolate, Buttery Bar and Fabalish.

The love lounge with Ars Poetica at our 2020 Valentine’s Market

Old Timey Valentine’s Market Photo Booth 2017 Highlights from past Valentine’s Markets

Stop by the love-filled lounge area designed by furniture designer Fugazmente. Ars Poetica will be tucked amongst the good vibes offering free complimentary on-the-spot poems.

Ars Poetica does on the spot poems on vintage typewriters

Upstairs on the mezzanine, explore the fun FREE activities. Bust out your biggest smile as Gus Ponce snaps your pic at our “Love is in the Air” photo booth designed in collaboration with floral designer Maria Christina Nino. Human@ease will be offering free massages. Nail art with Miss Peenk will happen after 3pm.

Kids will LOVE Lightbridge Academy’s festive Valentine’s Day cookie decorating table. Icing and sprinkles are definitely on the menu! They will also be hosting jewelry and plush-toy making activities guaranteed to bring joy to little faces.

Lightbright Academy helped kids send letters to Santa, decorate cookies, and made ornaments at our Holiday Market. (Photo: Julia Moak)

Other delights include Polaroids by Picturemanbob, tarot readings by Heathen, Lily Pokes hand poke tattoos, Ground and Space astrology readings. Better yet, get a couples or pet portrait done by Cartoons by Hilary– a New Yorker Cartoonist. Hilary recommends having a photo ready or a favorite location.

And if that’s not entertaining enough, pop out to the roof deck and take in NYC’s swoon-worthy skyline.

Sweeping views of the NYC Skyline

Get toasty inside and take part in Bombas‘ sock giveaway. We’re super excited to partner up with Bombas, as they help North Brooklyn donate over 500 pairs of thoughtfully constructed socks to our neighbors in need. Did you know socks are the #1 most requested clothing item in homeless shelters? Bombas, a NYC-based mission-driven apparel brand, was founded to help solve this problem. Drop by the market to pick up a donation pair, and learn about ways we can all be better neighbors!

Support our Writer’s Fund!

Show the love even more. For a modest entry fee of $1.00 you’ll get a Greenpointers postcard (until we run out) and help support our local writers. Head over to the Greenpointers table to participate in our first ever RAFFLE and score a bevvy of GIVEAWAYs including gift cards to local restaurants and shops!

Once you’re done hanging with us, go on and explore the studios and businesses in and around 67 West St, where studios and local shops are offering special treats and sales to the public.

Can’t wait to see you there Sunday, February 12th! This is our last market until the end of the year for our Holiday market so don’t miss out! RSVP to the event.