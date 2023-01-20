Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Wow, what a week it was! Weird smells, so many new restaurants, art galleries, and GoFundMe’s galore. Oh, and dolphins. Let’s get to it.

January means Restaurant Week (really, restaurant month). The team behind Williamsburg’s Win Son has a new cookbook coming your way. While it might be hard to fill the hole left by Anella, a Greenpoint location of an acclaimed Mexican restaurant sounds like it could do the trick. Another spot set to open in the spring is Kinoko, sushi with a New Orleans twist. What’s better than a banh mi? A banh mi for breakfast.

Locals were incensed after the Graham Avenue-Avenue of Puerto Rico sign was taken down and quickly put back up. The DOT called it a mistake, but there’s almost certainly more to this story. Public safety is another issue that always incites strong opinions, and a recent Zoom call with CM Lincoln Restler’s office highlighted what next steps are being taken to address a serial harasser in Greenpoint.

The mysterious smell at the Nassau Avenue G station has apparently been resolved. We’ll see — or smell — about that!

The management company at Eleven33 is suing residents over withheld rent. A GoFundMe campaign is raising money for a local bar owner’s liver transplant. In opening news, we got the scoop on a new pet store, art gallery, and studio.

2023 has already seen an incredible amount of goings-on with our local art scene. Get the scoop here.

In and around North Brooklyn

Do you know who was literally running in and around North Brooklyn? This Greenpoint woman went viral on TikTok for going on three dates in one night

How has Dry January affected local liquor store sales? The New York Times investigates

Our new state senator, Kristen Gonzalez, held an official inauguration ceremony last night, featuring Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Senator Chuck Schumer, and other elected officials.