On Tuesday evening, January 17, twenty or so neighbors gathered via Zoom to address how local public officials plan to deal with a man, Christopher Boissard, widely known around the neighborhood for allegedly harassing and assaulting multiple Greenpointers.

We won’t rehash the numerous claims made against Boissard, as you can search on Nextdoor and local Facebook groups to gain a better understanding of his behavior, as well as read our lengthy article about him from 2021.

The meeting’s tone vacillated between anger, frustration, and genuine concern as neighbors shared their experiences. District 33 city councilmember Lincoln Restler and his office hosted, sharing what they’ve learned from conversations with the 94th precinct, the Kings County district attorney’s office, and other health professionals. Restler mentioned that Boissard has been arrested 61 times over the last decade, though often, the assaults he commits (such as punching) aren’t always an arrestable offense.

According to Restler, Boissard was recently accepted into mental health court, an alternative to incarceration, meaning he will be referred to services, which he is required to accept, or else he risks returning to jail.

Restler’s office has already requested that Boissard is placed in in-patient care, outside of the neighborhood. In order to present the judge with the most comprehensive picture of the situation possible, Restler’s office along with the 94th precinct encourages individuals who have had an interaction with him to file a report with the 94th precinct. You must visit the station in person to file the report.

While the process of mental health court, as with so many necessary social services, can drag on, what can be done in the meantime?

Boissard qualifies for the city’s Intensive Mobile Treatment program to conduct a psychiatric evaluation, which should happen within the next few days. Once they complete their evaluation, those findings will be shared with the DA’s office as the case proceeds through the court.

There’s no one perfect solution to the issue, but hopefully, these will be positive steps forward.