Williamsburg’s Monarch (146 Metropolitan Ave.) recently launched a new and creative brunch menu, featuring Asian-inspired flavors, which is now available every day (except Wednesdays) from 10 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. at the restaurant.

This week’s addition to the Community Cookbook features one of Monarch’s popular brunch dishes, the Breakfast Banh Mi.

Co-owner of Monarch, Lawrence Elliott, said, “What we think sets our breakfast Banh Mi apart from others is the overall character of being fresh, light and flavorful, but also gratifying. It is made on house made Banh Mi bread…To us, the bread is often overlooked or just looked at as secondary to the other elements of a sandwich. We love bread and feel that the right bread can take a sandwich from good to exceptional.”

At Monarch, guests are able to substitute the omelet for chicken or grilled eggplant.

Learn how to make Monarch's Breakfast Banh Mi below

Breakfast Banh Mi from Monarch

This recipe yields one banh mi.

Ingredients

1 10-inch long piece of banh mi bread (Bread can be toasted or grilled. It should be crisp outside and not too dense like a baguette with a thin crust.)

3 tablespoons of mushroom pate (or 2 tablespoons of liver pate, if preferred)

¼ cup of julienned pickled carrot and daikon radish

2 tablespoons of pickled jalapeños

1 soft egg omelet

Ingredients for the omelet

½ tablespoon of butter

2 eggs

2 tablespoons of pickled vegetables

2 tablespoons of fresh cilantro

5 dashes of Maggi sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions