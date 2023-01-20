I heard the rumors about the mysterious smell emanating from the Nassau Avenue station, of course, but since moving further north, Greenpoint Avenue became my new home base. Yet this past weekend while taking the train, as our stubby little collection of cars pulled into Nassau Avenue, an unmistakable stench assaulted my nostrils, confirming the rumors with my very own sense of smell.

“When will our suffering end?” I yelled, shaking my fists at the sky to whatever demon or deity might be responsible for the slights and indignities suffered by G-train straphangers on the daily. Erratic weekend closures, unreliable service, the G-train sprint, and now this STENCH.

It wasn’t hard to guess that sewage issues would be the culprit, but it’s nice to finally get confirmation.

On Wednesday, assemblymember Emily Gallagher tweeted, “@MTA says a sewage leak was discovered approx. 100ft south of the northbound track.” She noted that NYC water was working on the issue. In perhaps what is record time for the MTA, they have now apparently fixed it.

UPDATE: @NYCWater informed us that the issue is now resolved. The sewer leak was caused by a backup from a grease/material clog. A crew broke through the clog and flushed the sewer with degreaser. No additional leaks were found. We appreciate the quick results! https://t.co/VgXDeEYQe3 — Emily Gallagher (@EmilyAssembly) January 19, 2023

