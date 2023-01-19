Can you believe we’re almost to February? During this lull between Martin Luther King, Jr. Day weekend and President’s Day weekend it can be tempting to stay local. To that end, we’ve found some events and offerings you can dive into right here in Greenpoint. The focus this weekend is on arts and culture, as visual art and music events abound. There are opportunities to experience live music, live drawing and even a local art opening. In the mood for some loud & fun bingo? We’ve got that, too. For those in the know, it’s also the Lunar New Year this weekend (hooray for the year of the Water Rabbit!) With so much to celebrate, we just know you’ll find something that speaks to you. As always, leave us a comment or tag us on social media when you’ve found something that tickles your fancy.

Friday – Saturday, January 20/21

The long-running art spot Greenpoint Gallery (390 McGuinness Blvd) re-opens this weekend with an art show featuring works submitted through an open call process, along with live music and refreshments. Local art and the chance to boogie? Sign us up! The space is celebrating their tenth anniversary as an arts venue — quite the achievement — and this is their first art show of the year, so it’s not to be missed. Guests can swing by from 8 PM to midnight on Friday, January 20 for what’s sure to be a culturally enriching and relaxed good time.

A new art show with live music is popping up at Greenpoint Gallery this Friday, stay tuned! Image courtesy Greenpoint Gallery.

It’s a time to celebrate milestones, and Good Room BK (98 Meserole Ave.) is in on the action with this late Friday – early Saturday event. From 10 PM Friday til late night, the venue will host the Stream Informer IRL 3 Year Anniversary at Good Room BK. Some featured DJs include Devoye b2b Christian Tokyo and Day Cart & Wig Wam in the Good Room and Boo Lean, Lychee and Sobolik in the venue’s ‘Bad Room.’

Good Room BK is an inclusive space for the best and brightest in house and techno and Stream Informer came into being during the depths of the pandemic, so this innovative party series has a lot to offer for party-goers looking to uncover artists working at the forefront of nightlife today.

Stream Informer IRL 3 Year Anniversary at Good Room BK. Image courtesy Good Room BK and Stream Informer.

International art lovers, rejoice! Secretive art gallery/studio Last Frontier NYC is hosting a Mothership NYC art exhibit at their space at 520 Kingsland Ave. Artist Sol Kjøk‘s studio — which doubles as a space for international artists to exhibit collaboratively in NYC — has operated exclusively as an art site for nearly nine years. Don’t miss the opening of “A Whole Box of Chocolates” from 7 PM featuring live performances, artwork, film and theater presentations by Mary Naylor, Chantal deFelice, Marshall Trammell, Patera+Perego, Shipra ‘Shipwreck’ Saraogi, Natalia Ivanova (Mount) and Giselle Barcasi. This space is only open to the public for special events so catch this opening Saturday evening from 7 til late!

Exhibit opening at Last Frontier NYC on Kingsland Ave. Invitation courtesy Last Frontier NYC and Mothership NYC.

Sunday, January 22

Have a leisurely, art-filled Sunday in mind? Artists of all skill levels are welcomed to a drink & draw guided by Fernanda Uribe (67 West St, Suite 613.) Creative activities kick off at 2 PM and refreshments and basic art materials will be provided. Come drop into this artist studio and creative session to explore your artistic side, gain new techniques and drawing skills, and meet your artistic neighbors!

Fernanda Uribe hosts a Drink & Draw with basics provided at 67 West. Invite courtesy Fernanda Uribe.

For those looking to explore figure drawing, Crystal Lake Brooklyn at 647 Grand Street is offering a Figure Drawing session with a live model in attendance. Taking place this Sunday from 7-9:30 PM, and hosted by Monika Holowacz, this artistic exploration is open to artists aged 21 and older. Artists of all experience level are welcome, and those attending are invited to bring their own art supplies as limited supplies are available onsite. Guests can RSVP in advance with $10 to the email provided or pay $15 at the door (Cash/Venmo) to attend.

Crystal Lake Brooklyn Figure Drawing hosted by Monika. Image courtesy Monika and Crystal Lake Brooklyn.

Tally-ho to Bing-hoe: a twice-monthly, Trans-Queen bingo at McCarren Parkhouse (855 Lorimer Street) this Sunday evening. Not your ordinary bingo, indeed! Queens Glace Chase and Ginger V Snap host this Bing-hoe extravaganza, putting extra pizzaz into the letters B-I-N-G-and-O. Beginning at 8 PM, guests are welcome to enjoy the humorous and boisterous atmosphere that Chase and Snap bring to the Parkhouse. Why not end the weekend with a lively game of bingo? Sounds like a win.