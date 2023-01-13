We came, we saw, we conquered! Bursting back on the scene at three looooong years, Greenpointer’s Holiday Market made its grand comeback and boy did it deliver!

Greenpointers old and new gathered round to kick off the most rocking holiday market this neighborhood has seen in years. Judging from the line to get inside, not even the stormy weather could stop the crowds from enjoying the good cheer.

People waiting to get inside wrapped all the way to Greenpoint Avenue. (Photo: Julia Moak)

Inside the charming the Greenpoint Loft, shoppers were treated to 60+ of Brooklyn’s best eco-conscious brands. Tasty treats, heavenly scents, vintage finery, and colorful tableware were just a few of the tantalizing treasures luring visitors on the day.

Full house at our market (Photo: Ben Shirai)

Eagle Street Rooftop Farms. (Photo: Julia Moak)

My Darlin’ Stationary. (Photo: Julia Moak)

204 Haus Crafters. (Photo: Julia Moak)

The Greenpointers table! (Photo: Julia Moak)

Filling the rafters with song, Evergreenpoint Carolers put on a show holiday behind a glittering wall installation filled with ornaments and evergreen leaves.

Evergreenpoint Carolers. Photo credit Julia Moak

Afterwards the Shawtime duo hit the stage with a boisterous father-son singalong.

v

Shawtime Duo. Photo by Julia Moa

Greenpointers enjoying the live music

Up on the second floor visitors were treated to free back rubs by Human@ease and nail art by Peenk.

Free massage by Human@Ease (photo: Ben Shirai)

Nail art by Miss Peenk (Photo: Julia Moak)

Lightbright Academy helped kids send letters to Santa, decorate cookies, and made ornaments.

(Photo: Julia Moak)

Tarot readings by Heathen delivered celestial messages about the new year.

(Photo: Julia Moak)

Out of the deck, visitors soaked in views of the city’s magical skyline.

(Photo: Julia Moak)

Upstairs the good times kept rolling at the Greenpointers photo booth. Friends and family gathered around as photographer, Gus Ponce, captured the playful spirit of the day.

The Greenpointers photo booth. Photographer Gus Ponce. Special thanks to Broadway Stages for sponsoring and ESPY Color Imaging for the print. (Photo: Julia Moak)

Poloroid portraits by Picturemanbob (Photo: Julia Moak)

If you missed out on the fun, don’t worry because we promise there is more. Mark your calendar for Sunday, Feb 12th 1-7pm for our upcoming Valentine’s Day Market!