We came, we saw, we conquered! Bursting back on the scene at three looooong years, Greenpointer’s Holiday Market made its grand comeback and boy did it deliver!
Greenpointers old and new gathered round to kick off the most rocking holiday market this neighborhood has seen in years. Judging from the line to get inside, not even the stormy weather could stop the crowds from enjoying the good cheer.
Inside the charming the Greenpoint Loft, shoppers were treated to 60+ of Brooklyn’s best eco-conscious brands. Tasty treats, heavenly scents, vintage finery, and colorful tableware were just a few of the tantalizing treasures luring visitors on the day.
Filling the rafters with song, Evergreenpoint Carolers put on a show holiday behind a glittering wall installation filled with ornaments and evergreen leaves.
Afterwards the Shawtime duo hit the stage with a boisterous father-son singalong.
Up on the second floor visitors were treated to free back rubs by Human@ease and nail art by Peenk.
Lightbright Academy helped kids send letters to Santa, decorate cookies, and made ornaments.
Tarot readings by Heathen delivered celestial messages about the new year.
Out of the deck, visitors soaked in views of the city’s magical skyline.
Upstairs the good times kept rolling at the Greenpointers photo booth. Friends and family gathered around as photographer, Gus Ponce, captured the playful spirit of the day.
If you missed out on the fun, don’t worry because we promise there is more. Mark your calendar for Sunday, Feb 12th 1-7pm for our upcoming Valentine’s Day Market!