For several years, we have been hosting our markets on the 5th Fl of the building at 67 West and for those of us who have a love for Greenpoint history, it’s a real treat to spend the day inside what was once the site of America’s largest rope maker. With soaring wood beam ceilings, rooftop views of the NYC skyline the location can’t be beat.

So we are so excited to bring back this beloved local tradition this Sunday, December 11th (1-7PM) after almost nearly 3 years of cancelling all of our events. This time, we are welcoming all of our visitors to explore in and around the building as artists and businesses open up their studios and shops.

Inside the studio and shop of Maria Cristina of MC Nino Designs

First stop? The ground floor!

MC Nino Designs at 65 West St will be selling Holiday themed floral arrangements and wreaths. If anything, you will not want to miss having a chat over a glass of wine with floral designer extraordinaire and OG Greenpointer Maria Christina Nino, who we interviewed in back in 2020.

Spice mixes and gift boxes available at Greenpoint Trading

Next door, Greenpoint Trading at 65a West St is stocked with creative seasoning blends and rubs that will spice up any holiday festivity. We’ll be using their mulling kit for making mulled wine upstairs on the 5th Fl during our market!

Upstairs at our market, we will have cozy mulled wine, smokey cider margaritas, and refreshing craft beer. If you need a pick-me-up, visit Ozzy’s right in the lobby of 67 West where you can get your coffee fix!

Visit the Ilegal Mezcal HQ right around the corner at 38 Greenpoint Ave and hang out inside their rustic bar and lounge. 100% of merch you buy from them goes to charity. Bring cold weather clothing for their donation box, which goes to shelters and refugees. Then come upstairs and try out the Ilegal Mezcal Smokey Cider Margarita that we will be serving at the bar inside our market!

Inside Ilegal Mezcal HQ

2nd Floor

Calico’s annual affordable art show

Calico at Suite 203 is having their annual end-of-year affordable art exhibition featuring over 30 artists where everything priced $300 or less!

Licensed Esthetician Heal With Crys at Suite 206 is offering custom guidance on your skin’s journey.

Renew-finds at Suite 214 is a curated vintage and prop rental studio, who specializes in sourcing unique furniture and prints from the 1960s, 70s, and 80s. During our market, they are giving out free tote bags with purchases over $100.

Stop by Doran Visual at Suite 224 for a showcase of their video post production work for documentary and commercial clients both big and small.

3rd Floor

Inside Elpida Vintage, Suite 340

Elpida Vintage at Suite 340 is a uniquely curated vintage furniture, art & home decor shop. Offering services ranging from interior decorating, sourcing, event staging, furniture rentals, showroom rentals, and in-person sales.

Loulette Bride at Suite 225 is hosting a Bridal, Lingerie, and Jewelry Holiday & Sample Sale! Featuring Loulette Bride and Lingerie, Goldpoint Jewelry, Taryn Winters Lingerie, and Les Aimants Bridal.

4th Floor

Hive Tattoo at Suite 416 will be open all day for a holiday merch sale and $100 flash event! There will be all kinds of unique artworks, shirts, gift cards and flash tattoos! Open 12pm to 8pm! First come first served!

High Seas Gallery at Suite 410 is showcasing heady glass art and art made by street art legends.

Oxum NYC at Suite 423 will be opening up their studios to showcase their porcelain dinnerware, drinkware, decorative items, and table linens.