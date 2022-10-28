Good afternoon, Greenpointers

Happy Halloweekend! It’s my favorite time of the year! If you’re still looking for weekend plans, check out our handy guide.

Unfortunately, West Wine Bar has permanently closed. New pizza spot Macoletta has expanded from Astoria into Williamsburg (they even offer classes!) It’s a little early, but a few local restaurants have revealed their menus and are accepting reservations for Thanksgiving.

Here’s the latest recipe in our Community Cookbook series, from Chef Travis McGinty of Ten Hope.

This past week, Maison Jar hosted a free eco-anxiety workshop. District 14 CEC, along with local politicians, hosted a local school showcase so families could learn more about what options are available.

UGG opened its “Feel House” pop-up today, which seems….like something!

Get into the 70s groove with the newly reopened Williamsburg bar Ethyl’s.

There are now several donation sites scattered around North Brooklyn where you can drop off new and gently used winter clothing to help migrants arriving in NYC — find out where your nearest one is.

Lastly, everyone was talking about that fishy smell in the neighborhood this week. We’re trying to get to the bottom of it, but in the meantime, feel free to send us your tips.

In and around North Brooklyn

Snapchat just launched an augmented reality experience at Newtown Creek

The folks at New York Magazine dug into their archives and shared this story about Williamsburg’s early gentrification in the 1990s.

There’s a Robert Rauschenberg exhibit happening at Faurschou New York