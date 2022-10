Not a dirty joke, I swear. Folks have taken to social media (some even tagging Greenpointers) to get to the bottom of the stench that pervaded the air on October 26.

Why does all of Greenpoint smell like fish rn @Greenpointers — Jesse Simon (@jrksimon1) October 26, 2022

And I’ll be honest. Usually, when investigating local goings on, I have my old reliables to call up, your chiefs of staff, your police captains, your parks department representatives. But this one has stumped me. Who does one call about smelly air?

Anyway, if you find out the answer, feel free to email editor@greenpointers.com.