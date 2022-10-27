IT’S THE LONG-AWAITED EERIE WEEKEND!!! Pardon my virtual yelling… My digits couldn’t contain their excitement. This weekend is all about sharing it with the community. You can’t possibly Halloween alone! So read on to find out how you can join in the festivities with a crew in our neighborhood.

Saturday, October 29

Town Square Brooklyn is hosting THE event in Greenpoint this weekend. Be at 196 Java Street this Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The line-up includes a Spooktacular party, Costume Parade and a Zombie Nerf War! Spooktacular Party tickets cost $20 online and $30 at the door. It is absolutely free to strut your stuff at the parade. Rain or shine for both events. Get your tickets here to avoid the lines!

Photo Credit: Jody Doo

Are climbers your crew? VITAL Brooklyn (221 North 14th Street) will be having a Halloween Extravaganza this Saturday. Kick off your day at the Spooky Marketplace at 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. You’ll also get to paint pumpkins and join in the costume contest.

Climbers, step up and register for the Little Comp of Horrors, get those sends all while donning a sick costume. El Toro Rojo food truck will be there to feed all you hungry athletes.

v

Photo Credit: VITAL Brooklyn

Head on over to your next family-friendly event! Goblins in Lentol Garden (178 Bayard Street), 4 – 6 p.m. Your little ones will get to show off their getup once again and get more candies in that bucket.

Photo Credit: Greenpoint Parents Community

Last Place on Earth (531 Graham Avenue) wants you to spend Last Night on Earth with them! Starting at 7 p.m. this Saturday, you’re invited to this first ever Halloween Haunted Party. From hanging donuts to tarot readings to mummy wrapping to costume contest… you’re in for a spine-chilling good time. Tickets are $15 each and only open to 21+.

Photo Credit: Last Place on Earth

Sunday, October 30

Family Harvest Day Halloween Edition — what’s not to like about this event? The McCarren Park Demo Garden welcomes caregivers and kids of all ages to get in the dirt to harvest, play and create together! Join in for a fun time of puppet making, face painting, games, and more! Register here.

Photo Credit: McCarren Park Demo Garden

Here’s an anomaly — a non-Halloween event this Sunday. NYC’s Japanese Domestic Market Car Meet Up (585 Morgan Avenue). The idea is similar to Japan’s Tokyo Daikoku Meet. The cars meet 10 a.m – 1 p.m. at the underpass parking lot at 34 Meeker Avenue, off the I278 BQE. Stop by to take photos of these rad rides!

I’m Tina Belcher this weekend. Hope to bump into my Jimmy Junior on the streets of Greenpoint!