After about five and a half years in Greenpoint, West Wine Bar (67 West St.) has closed its doors. This past Sunday, October 23, was the last day the charming neighborhood hangout welcomed customers.

West Wine Bar opened in May 2017 in the beautiful brick building on West Street between Noble and Milton Streets which houses Seret Filming Studios, co-working spaces, and shops such as MC Nino Designs and Yoseka Stationery.

West Wine Bar’s owners, husband and wife team Amit and Sevin, originally hail from Turkey. As Greenpointers reported five years ago when the bar opened, West Wine Bar was Amit and Sevin’s first venture into the food and wine business.

West Wine Bar’s menu consisted mostly of sharable tapas like cheese, charcuterie, olives and pickles. There were some larger salads, including a grilled halloumi salad, which is a popular Turkish speciality. The drink menu was more substantial and included a variety of wine, beer, cider, sangria, cocktails, and even sake.

The entrance of West Wine Bar, which is now closed.

When Greenpointers stopped by this past weekend to investigate, owner Amit confirmed that West Wine Bar is indeed closing. Amit said that the landlord is not renewing the lease for the bar.

v

For now, Amit and Sevin do not have another bar or restaurant in the works, so they are selling off almost everything that was in West Wine Bar, including furniture such as the oak bar and supplies like sinks and microwaves.