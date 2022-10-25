Parents and guardians of school aged children — here’s an event you’ll want to have on your radar.

A school showcase for District 14 will take place tomorrow, October 26. The event will occur from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Juan Morel Campos School Park (215 Heyward Street).







The event, a collaboration between the offices of local City Council Members Lincoln Restler and Jennifer Gutiérrez, will be a chance to get to learn more about the elementary and middle schools, their leadership, and the enrollment process.

Middle school applications open tomorrow as well.

You can also check out recent reporting from Greenpointers about District 14 schools, to get the scoop on what else there is to know about them. A big issue this upcoming school year? Recent budget cuts.

v

RSVP here.