Even if you’ve never heard the term “eco-anxiety,” you’re probably familiar with the premise — the American Psychology Association defines it as “the chronic fear of environmental cataclysm that comes from observing the seemingly irrevocable impact of climate change and the associated concern for one’s future and that of next generations.”

As conversations about the climate crisis and urgings toward corporations and public officials to make changes continue, it can result in feelings of despair or helplessness on a personal level. To combat this, Maison Jar (566 Leonard St.) has recruited Kate Mikuliak, a certified life coach and sustainable urban public policy expert with over 15 years of experience in NYC government, to lead an Eco-Anxiety Workshop, Time & Money Mindsets for a Low-Impact Sustainable Lifestyle.

The workshop, happening on Wednesday, October 26, at 6:30 p.m., can be accessed virtually or in person and is free with RSVP here. Throughout Mikuliak’s experience, she has focused on turning burnout and anxiety over climate change into optimism, fortitude, and action with tips she’ll share over the course of the hour.

Maison Jar’s refillery shopping model lends itself to the goals of community action and shared interest in climate activism while materially reducing plastic and packaging waste and supporting local farmers and producers with their product offerings.