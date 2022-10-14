Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

What beautiful fall weather we’re having! A great reward after all of that torrential downpour. Now’s as good a time as any to get your hands dirty outside, and we have plenty of opportunities to do so.

For more park activities, read up on the storytelling events in store at Marsha P. Johnson State Park this fall (pro tip — there’s even a performance TONIGHT).

This weekend would also be a great time to swing by the new pumpkin patch from the team behind Greg’s Trees. They’ve got plenty of pumpkins for decoration and cooking, as well as other fall activities.

This weekend would also be the perfect time for an immersive, self-guided audio ghost tour from local writer Rick Paulas. Find out more about the mysterious “Lady in Greenpoint” here. And keep getting excited about spooky season — we’ve rounded up some local events to have on your radar.

Attention comedy nerds, The Second City is coming to Williamsburg. Attention food nerds, the Michelin stars have been awarded, and North Brooklyn didn’t fare too well. But who cares? We know we have a thriving food scene here!

Check out the latest in our Community Cookbook series.

Catch up on all the latest drama with Brooklyn’s Community Board 1. And if they send out any more press releases addressed specifically to me (LOL), let a girl know, will ya?

In and around North Brooklyn

The New York Times included our humble neighborhood in its “36 Hours in NYC” feature.

What were those random fireworks on Wednesday night all about?

Look at all these PS 110 students on bikes!