In a park named after such a vibrant icon like Marsha P. Johnson, it’s great to see so many community-oriented events taking place.

Marsha P. Johnson State Park (90 Kent Avenue) is hosting a storytelling series over the next few weeks. All shows are free and open to the public. The events are appropriate for all ages.

“We have invited some of our favorite storytellers to perform tales, songs, and dances to inspire us through the fall season,” its Instagram reads.

This evening, stop by for a performance from Arm-of-the-Sea Theater, from 5 to 6 p.m. Arm-of-the-Sea is a 40-year-old mask and puppet theater company that travels around the Northeast, performing in schools, community centers, and festivals, highlighting the relationship between humans and nature.

On Friday, October 28, join in for Drag Story Hour from 5 to 6 p.m.

And on November 11, FunikiJam, a renowned kids’ music ensemble described on their website as “The World’s favorite Musical Action Heroes,” will make an appearance from 4 to 5 p.m. FunikiJam performs world music and regularly performs an off-Broadway show, so it’s a great opportunity to get a world-class performance without leaving the neighborhood.