Good weekend, Greenpointers! Fall is starting to get increasingly thrilling in our neighborhood. I had a hard time shortlisting events for you this week as there are just so many appealing weekend options! But I’m darn proud of this list. Check out the gems below.

Saturday, October 15

Have you been sitting on a lot of confidential documents, waiting for the right time to shred them? This Saturday is your window! City Council Member Lincoln Restler is hosting a Shred Fest and Touch a Truck event. Stop by McCarren Park Greenmarket this Saturday between 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Shred your hearts out and bring that truck-loving kiddo to touch a Department of Sanitation truck.

Photo Credit: Lincoln Restler

Are you a Williamsburg Smorgasburg regular? This weekend, Ube Fest is happening alongside Smorgasburg! You’ll get to try all things Ube (purple yam) by a wide array of vendors who sure knows what they’re doing with this beautiful starchy root. So stop by Marsha P. Johnson State Park anytime between 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. to get your purple on.





Photo Credit: Phillipines Fest

Opening reception for Greenpoint Art Circle’s latest exhibition — this Saturday, 5 – 8 p.m. at Cafe Grumpy (193 Meserole Avenue)! This is the group’s fourth show, featuring members’ colorful takes on the Greenpoint vibes. Sign up here.

Photo Credit: Greenpoint Art Circle

Dine at Edy’s Grocer (136 Meserole Avenue) this Saturday! There will be two seatings for a home-cooked Lebanese dinner, a 5:30 p.m. and an 8 p.m. seating. This dinner is in collaboration with chef Dima Adra, author of @mamaghannouj for a homey, fall-themed Lebanese meal made with the same amount of love and joy as your Lebanese Mama! Secure your seats here.





Photo Credit: Edy’s Grocer

Sunday, October 16

Sunday is all about keeping Greenpoint all pretty.

Join the Litter Party at 8:30 a.m. at the Greenpoint Playground (243 Franklin Street). All supplies will be provided. All you need to do is to show up! The party will continue at 9:30 a.m. at Cafe Alula (252 Franklin Street).

Photo Credit: @anneofgreenpoint

Start your Sunday planting daffodil bulbs! Your efforts will ensure that everyone will get to enjoy beautiful daffodils in the spring. All ages are welcome! So bring those green thumbs down to McGolrick Park, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Photo Credit: McGolrick Park

All Weekend

Oktoberfest is going down all weekend! Find the festivities at Hotel Indigo Williamsburg (500 Metropolitan Avenue), 12 – 5 p.m. Admission is absolutely free, and there will be food and drinks for purchase. More information here.

The McCarren Parkhouse will also be hosting Oktoberfest festivities. Get the details here.







So, how about this list, huh? A gentle word of warning…pace yourself. Greenpoint is only getting more exhilarating.