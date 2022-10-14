Greenpoint local Lauren Behringer is an aesthetician, certified holistic health coach, and founder of Behrhaus, a meticulously curated online shopping destination for children, parents, and parents-to-be with a focus on wellness.

For this week’s addition to our Community Cookbook, Behringer has shared her recipe for her Haus Chaga Immunity Smoothie.

“Chaga mushrooms are one of our haus favorites,” said Behringer. Chaga mushrooms are nutrient packed and known to balance the immune system, calm inflammation and support overall health. Behringer encourages readers to incorporate Chaga mushrooms into daily routines, adding that an easy way to do so is to mix them into a morning smoothie.

Below is Lauren Behringer's recipe for her Haus Chaga Immunity Smoothie.

Haus Chaga Immunity Smoothie

Ingredients

2 cups of frozen strawberries

1/2 of a banana

1 1/2 cups of almond milk (or preferred milk)

1 1/2 cups of water

1/4 teaspoon of Chaga powder

dash of Ceylon cinnamon

5 drops of Reishi mushroom extract

Directions