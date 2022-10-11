Take advantage of that crisp fall weather with ways to give back to the environment in Greenpoint this week.

Tonight, get updates on the remediation process for the NuHart Superfund Site. The Department of Environmental Conservation will be on hand to answer questions, alongside Madison Realty Capital, North Brooklyn Neighbors, Assemblymember Emily Gallagher, and Council Member Lincoln Restler. The meeting will take place at Dupont Street Senior Housing at 80 Dupont Street, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Capacity is limited, so be sure to RSVP here.

And if you don’t get a spot for tonight’s event, be sure to check out our local Community Board 1’s public hearing and board meeting tonight, starting at 6 p.m. Based on recent events, it could be a spicy one 😉

On October 15, from 9 a.m to 1 p.m., Council Member Lincoln Restler’s office will be sponsoring a Shred Fest at the McCarren Park Greenmarket. According to a press release, “all types of paper are accepted, but folks should remove any staples/paper clips/rubber bands. Cardboard is not accepted and boxes must be carried away to recycle at home.” Bring the kiddos along for the Touch a Truck experience, which presents the opportunity to interact with a city Department of Sanitation garbage truck.

Happening concurrently with Shred Fest, Friends of Bushwick Inlet Park will be hosting It’s My Park Day 2022 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Our park has expanded and to include 50 Kent Ave. So, we plan to work in both this section and 86 Kent Ave,” says the event’s website. “Meet up at the 86 Kent Ave gardens (on the water-side of the soccer field). Bring a water bottle to fill up, garden gloves if you have them (we will provide gloves), and wear sturdy shoes.”

Volunteers will get to plant daffodils in the park. Sign up for the event here.

Keep that volunteer spirit going with another daffodil bulb planting event on October 16 from 10 – 12 p.m. The event will take place at McGolrick Park, in partnership with Council Member Restler’s office, Friends of McGolrick Park, and the PS 110 PTA.