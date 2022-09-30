Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

With the weather from the past few days, fall is officially in the air.

This week, we focused mostly on food stories (and why not? Greenpoint is one of the most interesting places to eat right now).

While not yet open, Bar Americano will reinvigorate the old Brooklyn Label space with its aperitivo hours. KRU offers an inventive assortment of Thai dishes. Pierozek is celebrating National Pierogi Day with a contest next week. Back Alley Bread, which has already built up quite a reputation for itself, shared its recipe for Butter Pecan Shortbread Bars.

Sadly, Rabbithole, a mainstay for everyday brunch, is closing after 15 years.

v

Celebrate Southern cuisine with the World’s Most Unusual Vending Machine, coming to McCarren Park next weekend.

Hey Kids Comics! is celebrating its first anniversary. Trader Joe’s workers in Williamsburg just filed to hold a union election.

Keep your eyes peeled for a cool local art show at Cafe Grumpy, featuring 27 artists from Greenpoint Art Circle. In the meantime, maybe you satisfied your desire for new art in your life with yesterday’s fundraiser between Clay Space and Tend Greenpoint.

Supporters of Park Church Co-op held an information session to encourage new ideas for the beloved space. A Williamsburg man went missing, but happily, was found yesterday. Could love be in the air for two users of…um…psilocybins?

Get more weekend inspiration here.

In and around North Brooklyn

This story about a loft in Greenpoint for $500 is stirring up a lot of different emotions. Check out the story we did before the NYT got ahold of it.

My dream panel discussion “Writing Women’s Lives Through Food” is taking place tomorrow at Archestratus

Thanks to Eater for the shoutout! Who knows, it seems like Fini Pizza is actually good.