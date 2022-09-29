With a name like Greenpoint, our neighborhood is expected to be colorful. Locals know this to be more than true thanks to our North Brooklyn pocket’s arts and cultural scene, and now Greenpoint Art Circle is confirming that very notion by supporting homegrown artists in a new group show.

Greenpoint Art Circle — a nonprofit, Latina-led grassroots cooperative by and for local artists — is presenting “Local Color: Colorful Takes on Greenpoint and NYC.” Color will feature prominently in this show, with works in a variety of disciplines and media from local artists of varying levels, all members of Greenpoint Art Circle. Through the show, discover the wondrous (and sometimes wild) people, places, and vibes that make up the neighborhood and the city we all call home.

The opening reception will take place on Saturday, October 15 at Cafe Grumpy in Greenpoint (193 Meserole Avenue) from 5 – 8 p.m. and will feature wine and light refreshments. RSVP for free here. The show runs through December 31 on weekdays 7 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

“We’re so excited to present our fourth show as a group with artwork from 27 of our members at Cafe Grumpy, where we held our very first meetings a few years back,” Founder and Director Nadya Gomez shared. “Local Color is our first show that focuses on the distinct vibe of our home neighborhood, Greenpoint, and our home city too as seen through the eyes of local — many Greenpoint residents themselves! — and diverse artists working in a wide variety of styles and media.”

The new group show features the work of 27 Greenpoint Art Circle members, including Sage Cotignola, Nancy Gesimondo, Hanna Wellish, Joe Piscopia, Laura Frisk, Jules Vivid, Ida Marx, Jessica Ziegler, Matthew Boyle, Nicole James, Colleen Mauro, Mary Younkin, Katherine Congelosi, Cesar Tello, Kelly Olshan, Ann Cofta, Brian Elig, Mia Wilson, Emily Garfield, Chris Iorizzo, Nora Evita Aresti, Chelsea Hall, Martha Hall, Elaina Delehant, Manon Raman, Nadya Gomez, Zach Hewitt.

v

Learn more about the origin of this Greenpoint collective in our Q&A with Nadya.