What Gastro Obscura calls the “World’s Most Unusual Vending Machine” is now headed to Greenpoint.

Gastro Obscura, the food offshoot of travel website AtlasObscura, built the vending machine last year to celebrate the release of their book, Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer’s Guide. The vending machine made its debut last year at Union Square, before traveling to Portland and Chicago.

What makes the vending machine so unusual? The assortment of hyper-specific food goods from around the world available for purchase at the click of a button.

This time, the machine will feature a decidedly Southern twist, with foods from Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Tennessee. ⁠Gastro Obscura gave a preview of the wares on its website. The vending machine will highlight local and small batch makers, some of whom have been perfecting their craft for generations.

I’m particularly excited about this gorgeous sweet potato sorghum upside-down cake, with a glassy caramel sheen, from North Carolina, and these sea salt and vinegar caramels from Tennessee.

If the wares alone weren’t enough to tempt you, Gastro Obscura is throwing a party to kick off the event. “We’ll be kicking off our residency with an opening celebration on Thursday, October 6 from 4 – 8pm. Stop by for specialty treats, drink specials and our favorite DJ Jonathan Toubin spinning classic Southern rhythm and blues, rock and roll, and soul 45s,” according to the event’s website.

The machine will be up and running outside of the McCarren Parkhouse from October 6 to 10, from 12 – 6 p.m.