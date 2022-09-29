I caved…bought the Apple Crisp and Vanilla Pumpkin candles from Trader Joe’s. My apartment has been smelling like fall heaven. All I’m waiting for is for the huge tree outside my window to yield to Mother Nature. It’s a stubborn one — still lush with its greens. How have you been welcoming fall into your life?

We have a rad list of happenings to offer you this weekend. Get out there and enjoy fall in Greenpoint!

Saturday, October 1

Feeling like some art and live music this weekend? We have just the event for you! Swing by FourFiveSix Bar (199 Richardson Street) anytime between 1 – 5 p.m. Your eyes will get to ogle Dolla$’s new series of canvas paintings, your ears will get to feast on music by an eight-piece band, get flash tattoos on a whim, all while enjoying rad DJ sets. Tickets available here.

Photo Credit: Harrison Sayed

Sunday, October 2

v

McCarren Demo Garden (457 Leonard Street) has updated Fall hours! The garden welcomes you every Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the last day of the season being November 13. Show your support for this green space which champions eco education and climate justice.

Photo Credit: McCarren Demo Garden

Taqueria Ramirez is back again with another collab! They must be the most extroverted establishment here in Greenpoint. This Sunday, they will take over the kitchen space at Torst (615 Manhattan Avenue). This dynamite pairing will bring you the finest selection of brews to pair with top-notch tacos. See you at noon!

Photo Credit: Tacqueria Ramirez

Union Pool (484 Union Avenue) understands our everlasting love for summer. This Sunday, they will bring us the Endless Summer Thunder at 2 p.m. Jive to the musical talents of @woods_family_band, @bobbielovesong and @kerry_lacy. Let’s keep this heat going!

Photo Credit: Union Pool

All Weekend

Last Place on Earth (531 Graham Avenue) brings you a spooky October schedule!

SATURDAYS:

Last Kids on Earth Board Game Club – 11am-3pm • $30

*Last Night on Earth Halloween Party – 10/29 • 6pm-Midnight • $20

SUNDAYS:

Gather for the Magic the Gathering – 1pm

Teen DnD – 2-4pm $30

Open Mic – 7pm $5

Photo Credit: Last Place on Earth

Greg’s Trees will transform Domino Park into Greg’s Great Pumpkin Patch all weekend!

From September 30 through October 31, the space will be full of events and fall-friendly attractions galore. You can expect a massive selection of pumpkins in every shape and size, along with visually pleasing fancy gourds. Halloween and Thanksgiving decor will also be aplenty. Paint your pumpkin, carve your pumpkin, Instagram your pumpkin… the options are endless.

Photo Credit: Greg’s Trees

OnlyNY (49 Franklin Street) will be having their largest sample sale to date this weekend! There will be over three years worth of inventory, with extensive product and size offerings. A great opportunity to update your fall wardrobe!





Photo Credit: OnlyNY

Come through this weekend, and keep fallin’ in love with Greenpoint!