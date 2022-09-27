If there are two things that people in Greenpoint love, it’s plants and ceramics. Actually, make that three things that Greenpointers love —plants, ceramics, and reproductive rights.

Clay Space and Tend Greenpoint are teaming up for a one-night-only sale of a selection of work from Clay Space members. The night in question is Thursday, September 29.

All proceeds from the sale are going to reproductive rights organizations.

“Join us during the event for raffles, drinks and snacks (and even a plant discount)!” Clay Space wrote on Instagram.

Stop by Tend Greenpoint (252 Franklin St,) to find that perfect piece for your living space or office. And stay tuned for more sales and shows from Clay Space. Earlier in the summer, they did a fun Mother’s Day show.

v