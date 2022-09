Sunday Funday means something different for everyone, but regardless, one should never take a trip alone. Which is why one Missed Connection author is trying to find out if three’s a crowd.

If you and a friend were discussing the intricacies of macro vs. micro-dosing on Berry St. over the weekend, a fellow psilocybin supporter is hoping to reconnect. If you recognize the informative fungus fanatic in question, why not reach out and say “hi(gh)”?