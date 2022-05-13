Good afternoon, Greenpointers,

Get a first look at a cool new exhibition coming to North Brooklyn — a celebration of fifty years of neighborhood activism. Meet Newtown Barge Park’s newest resident, a gorilla named Peace.

DEC delayed its decision on granting National Grid permits in Greenpoint, for the millionth (ok, seventh) time.

A court’s recent decision could throw Greenpoint’s political representation into question.

Get your bagels with a side of beneficence at the newly opened Angels Cafe. Other openings this week include Fan Fried Rice Bar and Hungry Burrito. Community Cookbook featured a cocktail recipe from newly opened Mexican restaurant Xolo.

In music news, we spoke to Jeremy of Jeremy and the Harlequins about his band’s new album. We also spoke to Caroline Lazar of Bungalow Music School.

North Brooklyn is home to numerous trivia nights. Find out which one is right for you here.

This weekend features a lot of ways to roll up your sleeves and give back. Get inspired with our weekend roundup.

Last but not least, you might have seen the viral TikTok of two guys sitting shirtless on top of our local Xi’an Famous Foods. We spoke to one of them and got the scoop about #TheLedge.

In and around North Brooklyn

A recent piece from Curbed featured Sparrow Funeral Home

Greenpoint will soon see a new arts venue opening this summer on Franklin Street

This Saturday from 12 – 4 pm, NYC DOT is hosting a Public Design Workshop for Berry Open Street