Multiple outlets have reported that New York State’s Department of Energy Conservation has further delayed a decision that would allow National Grid to expand natural gas production, by way of adding two new vaporizers to their Greenpoint facility.

This is the seventh time the decision has been delayed. National Grid needs DEC approval before they can begin construction on the project.

“These giant boilers would allow [the facility] to process more liquid natural gas during periods of large energy demand, but are also prone to leaking fumes,” Gothamist reports.

It’s worth noting that the facility is located across from Cooper Park Housing, a NYCHA development. Last year, activists filed complaints with multiple federal agencies, charging that the location of National Grid’s pipeline further exacerbates a history of environmental racism.

National Grid has completed construction on most of the pipeline, and the decision to allow vaporizers is one of the last pieces of the puzzle.

Greenpointers recently reported how representatives from National Grid made an appearance at a local elementary school, sparking backlash from parents.

For more information, check out reporting from POLITICO, Gothamist, and BK Reader.