We got rained in all Saturday last week! Looks like it might be a repeat this Saturday too. Fret not. Should Mother Earth decide to go easy on us, this weekend’s events are still going on as usual.

Perhaps if we first give to Mother Nature, then she will in turn bless us with good weather.

Saturday, May 14

Greenpoint Tree Corps and Brooklyn Greenway Initiative will be taking care of the trees on West Street this Saturday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. in an effort to beautify the new greenway on West Street. The crew will plant perennials in the new tree pits and caring for the trees. Gloves and tools will be provided. No need to make a reservation, walk-ups are welcome!

Photo Credit: Greenpoint Tree Corps

After you are done, continue your green good deeds with @catnipbrooklyn. @catnipbrooklyn is organizing a Street Tree Care event this Saturday. This initiative is in collaboration with NYC Parks. Meet at 184 Frost Street at 12 p.m. sharp. Mulch, tools and supplies will be provided. Thank you for helping clean up the street tree beds in our neighborhood! Sign up here.

Photo Credit: @catnipbrooklyn

After all these altruistic acts, reward yourself with some well-deserved, sustainable shopping!

Ubuntu, a locally made jewelry line, will be hosting a Williamsburg Spring Sample Sale. Stop by T-Pop Shop (142 Grand Street) anytime between 12 – 6 p.m. All the pieces you purchase will help out the North Brooklyn Angels. @tpopshopbk and @genhappyshop will also be there, selling their products for this good deed.

Photo Credit: @shopubuntu

If you’re (rightfully) alarmed by the Supreme Court’s recent decision concerning Roe v. Wade, here’s a good event in our neighborhood to channel that anger to a good cause. Archestratus Books + Foods (160 Huron Street) is hosting an abortion rights bake sale this Saturday. Calling all bakers to drop off baked goods between 12 – 3 p.m. Calling all eaters to stop by the shop between 3 – 6 p.m. All funds will be donated to @yellowfund and @brigidalliance.

Photo Credit: Archestratus Books + Foods

Sunday, May 14

McGolrick Dogs is having a Dog Run Community Volunteer Clean Up this Sunday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. With the number of disease outbreaks happening at the dog run, it could certainly use some extra love from the neighborhood. Sign up here to get involved.

Photo Credit: McGolrick Dogs

Or, if McCarren Park is your go-to neighborhood park, you’ll be stoked to find out this Sunday’s happenings. Swing by the McCarren Demonstration Garden for their open hours – 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. The garden will be open several hours every Sunday this month and @nbkmutualaid will be watering, weeding, monitoring the progress of the greens under their care.

Photo Credit: NBK Mutual Aid

Altruism seems to be the recurring theme this week. Perhaps when we stop looking inwards and focus on the needs of others, that’s when good things start to happen? What do they call it…karma?