Warmer weather is hopefully here to stay, so this week, the Greenpointers Community Cookbook is highlighting a vibrant summery cocktail recipe from our friends at Xolo.

Mexican bistro Xolo (29 Dunham Pl.), which opened recently near the Williamsburg Bridge, is named after the national dog of Mexico and features a menu influenced by the Mexican upbringings of owners Jorge Boetto and Willians Lopez, who were both raised in Mexico.

Check out Xolo's recipe for the Tropical Mezcalito below.

Tropical Mezcalito

Ingredients:

2 ounces of Mezcal

1 ounce of passion fruit juice

1 ounce of Campari

.5 ounce of simple syrup

1 orange slice

Directions: