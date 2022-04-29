Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

For April, we’ve been celebrating all things related to sustainability and the environment. Learn more about eco-friendly schools in North Brooklyn with our latest in our Greenpoint history series. And if you’ve been inspired to reevaluate some of your habits, try this green dip from local Yasmina Backström, a more Earth-friendly alternative to guacamole.

This week, we appeared to have drinking on the brain. While the Buttery Bar’s fundraiser for Ukraine is over, there’s still time to check out The Shanty’s monthly reading series, sure to be a fun pairing of books and booze. We spoke to long-standing bar Spuyten Duyvil about how they pivoted to include more amaro-based drinks.

Leroy’s has added brunch to their menu, and the North 3rd Street Market is returning to Williamsburg, albeit in a different form. Mexican bistro Xolo just opened, alongside sister bar Bar Milagro.

Google will open a store in Williamsburg, confusing many of us who didn’t realize that Google has physical products to sell. Clay Space and Tula have teamed up for fun Mother’s Day events happening next weekend. We spoke to the owners of Sippy Cafe about an incident with a next-door neighbor who used racial epithets in an emotionally charged rant against their business.

Here’s a couple of ways to blow off steam this weekend — Baby’s All Right is hosting a fundraiser tonight to raise money for two Bushwick clubs that have suffered from fire damage. New club Cafe Balearica is bringing Spanish disco vibes to North Brooklyn.

With the 2022 election cycle already well underway, a recent decision from New York’s Court of Appeals means that Greenpoint’s current political representation could be up in the air.

In and around North Brooklyn

NY Post reports that real estate in many parts of Brooklyn (including us!) is now more expensive than in Manhattan. Yikes!

Untapped New York wrote about the landmarked Bomelstein Jewelers sidewalk clock on Manhattan Avenue.

Have you ever wondered who McCarren Park is named for? The Irish Echo has the scoop.