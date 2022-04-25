Have you been missing the former North 3rd Street Market? Great news — the space will be revived with new management and new vendors, set to open later this summer, Crain’s New York Business reports.

The new space, called Williamsburg Market (103 North 3rd Street), will be operated by Moonrise Ventures. Cameron Schur, a partner with Moonrise Ventures, described the new space as “French country farmhouse meets Brooklyn industrial.”

In March, Greenpointers found out more about the market during a Community Board 1 meeting. “The food hall will house young, chef-driven dining concepts,” we wrote in March. “They are applying for one liquor license to cover the entire establishment, as individual operators won’t be able to serve their own alcoholic beverages.”

As with many other businesses, North 3rd Street Market closed indefinitely in March 2020, which ultimately led to a permanent shut down. Vendors included JaJaJa Plantas Mexicana, who has since opened a standalone restaurant in Williamsburg, Lobster Joint, and my personal favorite, Bun Noodles and Sandwiches. No word yet on the new vendors moving in, but in a vibrant food scene such as North Brooklyn, they’re sure to be good!