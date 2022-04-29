Yasmina Backström, a Greenpoint resident whose Instagram, @basicbatchbk, highlights healthy recipes, said of this dip: “I like this recipe as a sustainable swap for the oh-so-loved, but oh-so unsustainable guacamole.” Though avocado is healthy for humans, it is not healthy for the environment due to its water consumption.

The last week of Earth Month is the perfect opportunity to switch to more sustainable habits and equally delicious recipes.

Backström’s recipe is below. Last week’s Community Cookbook recipe can be found here.

Ingredients:

1 can of chickpeas (You can use dried chickpeas if you have more time on your hands. It will turn out creamier.)

1 cup (150g) of fresh or frozen green peas (If frozen, defrost in warm water for a couple of minutes before mixing.)

2 tablespoons of tahini

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

1-2 garlic cloves

3 tablespoons of olive oil (add more to taste)

Salt and pepper to taste

A handful of fresh mint leaves

Directions:

