I guess I’m stuck in the Y2K era and still see it as just a search engine, but it turns out, Google sells physical products as well! And they’re about to do it in North Brooklyn.

Commercial Observer reports that Google will open a retail store in Williamsburg at 134 North 6th Street, next to other millennial faves such as Madewell and Warby Parker.

This will be the second NYC storefront for Google, with the other location in Chelsea, near the tech giant’s offices. In 2010, Google spent almost $2 billion on the purchase, which Commercial Observer says “at that time, the deal was the second-largest full single-asset sale ever in New York City.” While Google will lease the Williamsburg space, the asking price for rent is unknown.

At Greenpointers, we’ve heard countless stories about stiff competition within the residential housing market and rent increasing to untenable (un-tenant-able? Get it?) rates. But it appears that the residential market isn’t alone in the struggle — Commercial Observer reports that commercial real estate in North Brooklyn has also seen a steep increase in demand.