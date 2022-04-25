Looking for more ways to help Ukraine? On Tuesday, April 26, The Buttery Bar (152 Driggs Ave.) is hosting a fundraiser to support Ukrainian refugees.

The event will consist of an Eastern European wine tasting and class with a focus on countries currently accepting Ukrainian refugees. The wine tasting class will be taught by The Buttery Bar’s Wine Director and Sommelier Harrison Spelman and Jen Abbott from Black Lamb Wine, an American wine importer and distributor.

Tickets are $75 and include six wine tastings, six food pairings, and an informative and fun wine class at The Buttery Bar. There are two available class times at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

100% of the proceeds will be donated to World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters, currently expanding efforts across Ukraine.

The Buttery Bar and Black Lamb Wines are also organizing a Neighborhood Raffle with help from vendors around North Brooklyn including Minnows, The Screen Door, Pie Corps, Monger’s Palette, Coz Salon, and The Tarpit.

