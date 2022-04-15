Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Whether you’re gearing up for Easter or 420, or just taking advantage of the slightly warmer temperatures, springtime in NYC is well underway, with plenty of fun activities in which to partake.

Spring has been an especially vibrant time for local artists. We checked out the recently reopened Faurschou gallery space and gave you the scoop on a new virtual reality experience happening in Williamsburg. There’s still time to get tickets to the Family Art Brunch fundraiser, proceeds of which will benefit Eckford Street Studios.

For more family-friendly activities, check out our list of local egg hunts in celebration of Easter.

This zucchini-dill soup from Lottie Gurvis (the talented personal chef behind Oh My Nosh) is a perfect celebration of spring.

Unfortunately, warmer weather also means more bugs. Be grateful we’re not dealing with an invasive species of beetles like the Greenpointers of 25 years ago were — read up on how beetles devastated McCarren Park in the latest of our historical Greenpoint series.

We visited the Mallard Drake, the soon-to-open bar taking over the Diamond’s former location. Speaking of openings, ear-piercing boutique Rowan just opened in Williamsburg, and we got to speak with Amelie Kang of the Málà Project, which will open in Greenpoint later this year.

Are you a Russian girl who was wearing Le Labo perfume at a recent Bob Moses show? Someone is looking for you! In other live music news, Warsaw is celebrating 20 years of shows.

Last but not least, here’s everything you missed at this week’s Community Board 1 meeting.

In and around North Brooklyn

Are you a book-lover looking to give back? NBK Mutual Aid is collecting used books at McGolrick Park this Sunday. They also teamed up with WORD Bookstore to send new and used dictionaries to people in prison, happening throughout April.

Starbucks workers at the Williamsburg Reserve location on North 7th Street just filed to unionize. Solidarity!

Dobbin St is hosting a music fair tomorrow from 12 – 6 p.m. Come out for food, drinks, dancing, and some sweet new and used vinyl and cassettes.