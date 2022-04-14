Warsaw, which has been a staple for both pierogis and punk at 261 Driggs Ave, hit its twenty-year milestone last week.

The popular venue, which features a uniquely hometown-VFW-esque feel, has remained connected to its Polish roots during its two-decade tenure in the neighborhood featuring performances from The New Pornographers, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Patti Smith, Jack White, Tigers Jaw, Danny Brown, Caroline Polachek, and countless others since 2002.

Prior to becoming the beloved punk venue, lounge, and bar it’s known as today, Warsaw came from humble beginnings as a Polish community center in 1904. And even as it has evolved, the spot continues to serve up a marriage of Polish community traditions and rock and roll in a way that feels distinctly Greenpoint in nature.

Despite the devastation of the pandemic on the live music industry, Warsaw kept spirits bright with topical mosh pit memes and virtual live streams before roaring back to live in-person shows in September 2021 with a performance from Andy Shauf opened by Tomberlin. Last week, right around the venue’s twentieth birthday, fans donned their finest ponchos to line up outside ahead of a concert with Dublin native rock band Inhaler.

With a packed schedule on the horizon including acts like The Menzingers, Superorganism, and the reunion of Kentucky emo band Elliott — plus an enduring affinity for good pierogis — we expect even more good times for years to come.

